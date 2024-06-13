Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,207,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $263.04 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

