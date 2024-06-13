Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 438,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,192,000. Fiserv comprises about 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,596,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,978,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $646,368,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $9,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

FI opened at $148.02 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average is $145.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,438,915. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.