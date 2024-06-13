Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

