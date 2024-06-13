Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 432 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of Enstar Group worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $301.94 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $318.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

