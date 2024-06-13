Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.