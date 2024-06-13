Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $2.63 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 483.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $370.27 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

