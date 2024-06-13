Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $9.64 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $202.44 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

