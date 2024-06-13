Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 751 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 112,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,830,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 177,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,511,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.