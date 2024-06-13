Brandywine Managers LLC Buys 353,204 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,660 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,204 shares during the period. UiPath makes up approximately 27.4% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC owned about 0.18% of UiPath worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last 90 days. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

