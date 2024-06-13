Brandywine Managers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

