Brandywine Trust Co. Takes $3.69 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148,727 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. UiPath accounts for 0.7% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,251 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 277,769 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 1,813,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.81 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

