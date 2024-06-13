Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Amit Bhatia Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £4,812,500 ($6,128,231.25).

Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Amit Bhatia acquired 1,100,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,213,000 ($5,364,828.73).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amit Bhatia acquired 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,775,000 ($7,353,877.50).

Breedon Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 394.50 ($5.02) on Thursday. Breedon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.86) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 381.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,272.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,516.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 460 ($5.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

