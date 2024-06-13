Brett Sandercock Sells 1,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

ResMed stock opened at $210.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.