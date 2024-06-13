Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 8,229 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 338.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $146.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.26. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

