Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518,870 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

