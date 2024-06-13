Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,296 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock worth $866,761,345 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

