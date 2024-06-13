Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Performance
T opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on T. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.