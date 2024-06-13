Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases 10,718 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

