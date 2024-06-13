Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $111.02 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $146.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $117.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

