Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,472,000 after acquiring an additional 821,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 528,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 282,407 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after acquiring an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

