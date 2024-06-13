Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Westlake
In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Price Performance
Shares of Westlake stock opened at $152.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Westlake Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
