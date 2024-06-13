Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 33,195 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $21,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.