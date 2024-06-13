Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

EMN stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

