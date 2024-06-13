Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,949 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Warrior Met Coal worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KGH Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 92,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,388,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.7 %

HCC opened at $64.74 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.