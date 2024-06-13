Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 147,017 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,017 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $19,297,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $1,755,567. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

