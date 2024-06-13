Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,144 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of American Woodmark worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 183,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $2,497,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 265.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

