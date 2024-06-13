Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Vista Outdoor worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 410,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Saturday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE VSTO opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

