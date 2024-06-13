Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,394 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,254,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,282,000 after purchasing an additional 318,199 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,420,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,534,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,496,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,739,000 after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $7,728,074 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

