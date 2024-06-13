Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 92,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 19,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 83,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $196.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

