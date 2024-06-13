Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth $14,365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $13,687,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1,331.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 302,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 281,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

