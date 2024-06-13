Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Vir Biotechnology worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 84,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,714 shares of company stock worth $820,997. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

