Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 39,919 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teekay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 449,307 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 417,229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 647,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 223,025 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 288,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TK stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 96.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

