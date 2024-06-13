Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $15.56 Million Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,448,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 452,261 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 272,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 162,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC opened at $9.63 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $809.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.15.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

