Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 111.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,070 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $6,483,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $7,854,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $237.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.44. The firm has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

