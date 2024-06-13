Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,909 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Newmark Group worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,375 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 497,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 158,013 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 278,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 104,102 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

