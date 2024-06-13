Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 12,691 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. Patrick Industries accounts for about 0.4% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,782,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATK opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

