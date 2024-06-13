Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 7,379 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $136.43 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.