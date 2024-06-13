Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific makes up about 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $22,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PARR opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

