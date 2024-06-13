Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 230,029 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 681,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $37,632,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 419,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $32,897,000.

Shares of ANF opened at $192.40 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

