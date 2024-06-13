Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 198.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $395,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 131.8% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

