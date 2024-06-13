Brightline Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 560,000 Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 560,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Overseas Shipholding Group makes up about 3.2% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Overseas Shipholding Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OSG stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,337 shares of company stock worth $761,115. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

