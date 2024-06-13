Brightline Capital Management LLC Invests $10.14 Million in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,000. Beazer Homes USA makes up approximately 11.0% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZH stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

