Brightline Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,000. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 13.2% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 5.3 %

BLDR opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.13.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

