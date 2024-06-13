Brightline Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 168,000 REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 168,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,946,000. REX American Resources makes up 8.6% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,452,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in REX American Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REX. StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE:REX opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $815.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.98.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $187.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,576.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

