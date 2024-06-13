Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $24.17

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AVDL stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
