Brokerages Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $33.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,702 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at $80,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at $46,010,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.