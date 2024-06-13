Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $53.14

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $975,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 50.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 516,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $374,000.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT opened at $55.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

