Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $28.73

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Doximity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.23. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,250. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $91,673,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 28.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

