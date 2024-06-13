Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$15.94

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DIR.UN
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.