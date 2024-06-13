Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$15.94

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$12.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.11. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

