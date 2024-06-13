Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $13.27

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after buying an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 690,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 32.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,694 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

